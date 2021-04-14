Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, ISRG, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 183,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 567.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3400 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 9,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 934,600 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 13,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 287.6% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $920 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 1,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 5,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 555,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 214.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1930 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1930 strike highlighted in orange:

