Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 144,397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 379.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 7,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,900 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 38,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 219.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 2,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,800 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 577,611 contracts, representing approximately 57.8 million underlying shares or approximately 205.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 43,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

