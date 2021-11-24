Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 203,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 521.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3600 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 20,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3600 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 40,484 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 248.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2950 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 3,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2950 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 4,645 contracts, representing approximately 464,500 underlying shares or approximately 211% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1750 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,400 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1750 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, GOOGL options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

