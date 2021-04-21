Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, WBT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 211,906 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 676.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3400 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 20,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 16,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 629.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Welbilt Inc (Symbol: WBT) saw options trading volume of 61,487 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 545.7% of WBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,700 underlying shares of WBT. Below is a chart showing WBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

