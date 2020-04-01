Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, MAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 77,062 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring April 03, 2020, with 3,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,900 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 10,496 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 93.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

And Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) options are showing a volume of 38,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 12,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

