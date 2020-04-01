Markets
AMZN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, MAS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 77,062 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring April 03, 2020, with 3,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,900 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 10,496 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 93.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) options are showing a volume of 38,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 12,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or MAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN CMG MAS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular