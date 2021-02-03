Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 464,712 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 46.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1187% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3400 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 19,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 17,392 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 668.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1430 strike put option expiring February 05, 2021, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 138,873 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 645.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 9,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,700 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

