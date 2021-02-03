Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 464,712 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 46.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1187% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3400 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 19,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 17,392 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 668.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1430 strike put option expiring February 05, 2021, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 138,873 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 645.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 9,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,700 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

