Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 106,991 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 201.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3100 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,100 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3100 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,596 contracts, representing approximately 559,600 underlying shares or approximately 122.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 457,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 21,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1770 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1770 strike highlighted in orange:

AMZN CMG GOOGL

    BNK Invest

