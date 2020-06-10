Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 188,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 501.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2700 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 10,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 765,720 contracts, representing approximately 76.6 million underlying shares or approximately 246.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 53,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 23,988 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 138.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 5,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,800 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

