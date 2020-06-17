Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMT, WING, CXW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), where a total of 13,441 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,800 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) saw options trading volume of 4,308 contracts, representing approximately 430,800 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,500 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) saw options trading volume of 7,232 contracts, representing approximately 723,200 underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,400 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMT options, WING options, or CXW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

