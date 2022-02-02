Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMSC, WFC, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC), where a total volume of 1,206 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 120,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 170,458 contracts, representing approximately 17.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 44,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 137,529 contracts, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMSC options, WFC options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.