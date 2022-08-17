Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMN, WYNN, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (Symbol: AMN), where a total of 4,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 420,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.7% of AMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 717,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of AMN. Below is a chart showing AMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 12,902 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 9,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 987,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

