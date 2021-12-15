Markets
AMN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMN, ALB, RH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (Symbol: AMN), where a total volume of 3,290 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 329,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.7% of AMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 397,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of AMN. Below is a chart showing AMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 8,785 contracts, representing approximately 878,500 underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 4,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 471,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMN options, ALB options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMN ALB RH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular