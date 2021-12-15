Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMN, ALB, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (Symbol: AMN), where a total volume of 3,290 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 329,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.7% of AMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 397,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of AMN. Below is a chart showing AMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 8,785 contracts, representing approximately 878,500 underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 4,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 471,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

