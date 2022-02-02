Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, SPG, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 15,812 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 11,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,800 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 18,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
