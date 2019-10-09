Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, AAL, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), where a total volume of 2,928 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 292,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of AMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,500 underlying shares of AMG. Below is a chart showing AMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 43,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 5,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,100 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 3,397 contracts, representing approximately 339,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMG options, AAL options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

