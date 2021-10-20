Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, LYV, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 387,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 38.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 42.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 43,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 18,076 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 8,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 887,600 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 96,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 12,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

