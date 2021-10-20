Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, LYV, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 387,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 38.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 42.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 43,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 18,076 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 90.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 8,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 887,600 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 96,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 12,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, LYV options, or TWTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

