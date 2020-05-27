Markets
AMD

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, LMT, IBM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 348,490 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 11,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 6,919 contracts, representing approximately 691,900 underlying shares or approximately 51% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,900 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 22,819 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, LMT options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD LMT IBM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular