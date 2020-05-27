Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, LMT, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 348,490 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 11,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 6,919 contracts, representing approximately 691,900 underlying shares or approximately 51% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,900 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 22,819 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, LMT options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

