Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, ASAN, GH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 394,964 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 39.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 43,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 13,508 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,300 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH) options are showing a volume of 5,759 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 575,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, ASAN options, or GH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
