Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMC, PUMP, PEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 4.1 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 406.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 210.3% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 197,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

ProPetro Holding Corp (Symbol: PUMP) saw options trading volume of 10,857 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 140% of PUMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PUMP. Below is a chart showing PUMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 58,944 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 117.8% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 12,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

