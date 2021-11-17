Markets
AMC

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMC, EAT, TRUP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 264,484 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 20,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) options are showing a volume of 9,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 900,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,300 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 2,446 contracts, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,100 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, EAT options, or TRUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMC EAT TRUP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular