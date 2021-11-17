Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMC, EAT, TRUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 264,484 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 20,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) options are showing a volume of 9,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 900,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,300 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 2,446 contracts, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,100 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

