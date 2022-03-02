Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMBA, ZEN, BBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 10,846 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN) options are showing a volume of 30,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.1% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,100 underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 29,376 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 119.1% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
