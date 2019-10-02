Markets
AMBA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMBA, WDAY, NOC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total of 4,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 425,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 894,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 9,661 contracts, representing approximately 966,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 5,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 534,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,200 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, WDAY options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMBA WDAY NOC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular