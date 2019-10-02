Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMBA, WDAY, NOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total of 4,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 425,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 894,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 9,661 contracts, representing approximately 966,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 5,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 534,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,200 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, WDAY options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.