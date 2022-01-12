Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMAT, DIS, GILD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 44,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.7% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 4,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,400 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 63,788 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 11,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 44,614 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 13,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

