Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALNY, GEF, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total volume of 3,024 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 302,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) saw options trading volume of 855 contracts, representing approximately 85,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 197,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,000 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 6,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 631,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

