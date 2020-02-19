Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALLY, OKTA, PRO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total of 34,710 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.1% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 13,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 10,641 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pros Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRO) options are showing a volume of 2,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of PRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PRO. Below is a chart showing PRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

