Markets
ALLY

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALLY, OKTA, PRO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), where a total of 34,710 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.1% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 13,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 10,641 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Pros Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRO) options are showing a volume of 2,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of PRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PRO. Below is a chart showing PRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALLY options, OKTA options, or PRO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALLY OKTA PRO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular