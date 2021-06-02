Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALL, CPRI, TLYS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), where a total of 9,780 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 978,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,400 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 9,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 923,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tilly's Inc (Symbol: TLYS) saw options trading volume of 558 contracts, representing approximately 55,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of TLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,500 underlying shares of TLYS. Below is a chart showing TLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

