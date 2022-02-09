Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ALB, RDNT, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 4,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 448,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) options are showing a volume of 1,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 124,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,700 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 8,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 836,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, RDNT options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
