Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AKRO, THO, LLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO), where a total of 1,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 237,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 1,714 contracts, representing approximately 171,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 395,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 12,807 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AKRO options, THO options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

