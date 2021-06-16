Markets
AKAM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AKAM, REGN, LUV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total volume of 6,582 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 658,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.5% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,300 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 366,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 28,711 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, REGN options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AKAM REGN LUV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular