Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AKAM, REGN, LUV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total volume of 6,582 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 658,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.5% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,300 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 3,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 366,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 28,711 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, REGN options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

