Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AKAM, DG, K

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 10,108 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 9,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 935,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,800 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) options are showing a volume of 15,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 6,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,600 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, DG options, or K options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

