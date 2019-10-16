Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AJRD, SIG, FL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD), where a total of 14,303 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 251.4% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 568,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 12,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 49,188 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 182.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 17,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 30,217 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 142.9% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 8,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,100 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

