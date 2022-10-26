Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AI, CRWD, YOU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 7,130 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 713,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 13,698 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) saw options trading volume of 3,204 contracts, representing approximately 320,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, CRWD options, or YOU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

