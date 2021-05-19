Markets
AGNC

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AGNC, CSCO, SIG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total volume of 36,357 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,800 underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 95,101 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,200 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 3,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 582,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,100 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AGNC options, CSCO options, or SIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGNC CSCO SIG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular