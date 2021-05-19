Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AGNC, CSCO, SIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total volume of 36,357 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,800 underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 95,101 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,200 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 3,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 582,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,100 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AGNC options, CSCO options, or SIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

