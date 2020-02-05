Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADSK, ULTA, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total volume of 7,289 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 728,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,800 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 494,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 24,605 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,900 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

