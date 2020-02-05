Markets
ADSK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADSK, ULTA, LVS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total volume of 7,289 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 728,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,800 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 494,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 24,605 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,900 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, ULTA options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADSK ULTA LVS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular