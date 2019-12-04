Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADSK, SPOT, WY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 9,850 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 985,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,200 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 8,905 contracts, representing approximately 890,500 underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) options are showing a volume of 17,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of WY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,000 underlying shares of WY. Below is a chart showing WY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

