Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADSK, NEE, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total volume of 32,266 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 257.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 3,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,200 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) saw options trading volume of 14,031 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 18,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,700 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, NEE options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.