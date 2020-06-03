Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADSK, CF, URI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 6,936 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 693,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,100 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 11,494 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 6,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,600 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 5,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, CF options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

