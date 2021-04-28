Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADP, SYK, CVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP), where a total of 6,281 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 628,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) saw options trading volume of 4,328 contracts, representing approximately 432,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of SYK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of SYK. Below is a chart showing SYK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 32,506 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,400 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

