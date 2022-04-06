Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, SPCE, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 22,610 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) saw options trading volume of 67,818 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 11,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 20,093 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
