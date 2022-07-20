Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, MMM, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 15,709 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 14,548 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 4,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,600 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 4,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 461,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 946,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 2,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,600 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

