Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, MCHP, DFS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 13,350 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) options are showing a volume of 12,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 07, 2020, with 2,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 17,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 12,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

