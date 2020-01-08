Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, CBOE, ADS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 15,882 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 3,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 381,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) saw options trading volume of 4,411 contracts, representing approximately 441,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of ADS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 703,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares of ADS. Below is a chart showing ADS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, CBOE options, or ADS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

