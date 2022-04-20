Markets
ACAD

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACAD, W, SCCO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD), where a total of 8,563 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 856,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 13,372 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,400 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) options are showing a volume of 4,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 476,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,500 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ACAD options, W options, or SCCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACAD W SCCO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular