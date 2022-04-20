Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ACAD, W, SCCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD), where a total of 8,563 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 856,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 13,372 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,400 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) options are showing a volume of 4,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 476,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,500 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACAD options, W options, or SCCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.