Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ABR, SCCO, AZZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total of 7,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 776,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,100 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) saw options trading volume of 7,522 contracts, representing approximately 752,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,900 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) options are showing a volume of 717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 71,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of AZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 146,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,100 underlying shares of AZZ. Below is a chart showing AZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, SCCO options, or AZZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

