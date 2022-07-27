Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ABNB, AXP, GPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 28,355 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 2,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 17,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) saw options trading volume of 727 contracts, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,400 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

