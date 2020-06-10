Markets
ABC

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ABC, NVDA, NFLX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), where a total volume of 18,437 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.8% of ABC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 8,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,500 underlying shares of ABC. Below is a chart showing ABC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 202,170 contracts, representing approximately 20.2 million underlying shares or approximately 125.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 22,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 75,364 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 121% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 5,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABC options, NVDA options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABC NVDA NFLX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular