Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ABC, NVDA, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), where a total volume of 18,437 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.8% of ABC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 8,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,500 underlying shares of ABC. Below is a chart showing ABC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 202,170 contracts, representing approximately 20.2 million underlying shares or approximately 125.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 22,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 75,364 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 121% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 5,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABC options, NVDA options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.