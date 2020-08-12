Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ABBV, GPRE, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 29,353 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 2,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 8,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 847,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

