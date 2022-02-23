Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, TJX, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 542,969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 54.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 47,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) options are showing a volume of 33,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 7,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,800 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 11,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

