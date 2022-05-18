Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, LOVE, HQY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 1.4 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 135.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 110.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 102,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Lovesac Co (Symbol: LOVE) options are showing a volume of 3,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 393,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.8% of LOVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of LOVE. Below is a chart showing LOVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) options are showing a volume of 7,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 772,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.1% of HQY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HQY. Below is a chart showing HQY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

