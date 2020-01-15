Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, GOOGL, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 418,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 41.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 29,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 16,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1450 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,500 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 67,142 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 112.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,100 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

