Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, GOOGL, CNST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 533,498 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 53.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 168.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 39,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 22,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,400 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CNST) saw options trading volume of 8,789 contracts, representing approximately 878,900 underlying shares or approximately 130.5% of CNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of CNST. Below is a chart showing CNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, GOOGL options, or CNST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.